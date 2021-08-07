Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sunday, August 8th 2021 Show Links
Sport

More Team GB gold and Sancho admires Fernandes – Saturday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 7, 2021, 7:01 pm
Galal Yafai/Jadon Sancho/Bruno Fernandes (Mike Egerton/Anthony Devlin/Adam Davy/PA)
Galal Yafai/Jadon Sancho/Bruno Fernandes (Mike Egerton/Anthony Devlin/Adam Davy/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 7.

Olympics

Adam Peaty backed his fellow Midlander.

Peaty realised the impact of his swimming success.

Galal Yafai toasted his gold medal performance.

Kal Yafai celebrated his brother’s triumph.

And Frazer Clarke called for Birmingham to honour the boxer.

Joe Choong sealed a golden double for TeamGB in the modern pentathlon.

Lauren Price looked ahead to her final.

A cruel way for Morgan Lake’s Olympics to end.

Alex Morgan celebrated her bronze medal with team-mate Kelley O’Hara.

Team GB’s 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson was back in training in rainy Wigan.

Football

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman wished Lionel Messi all the best.

Jesse Lingard missed Manchester United’s Old Trafford friendly with Everton after testing positive for Covid-19.

United’s new signing Jadon Sancho appreciated a superb goal from Bruno Fernandes.

And it is mutual appreciation.

Fernandes laid down a challenge to the Premier League.

Another of United’s incoming players Raphael Varane – who is expected to complete his move this week – multi-tasked while watching the match.

Raphael Varane watched the match
Raphael Varane watched the match (@raphaelvarane via Instagram)

Victor Lindelof loved being back in front of fans.

David De Gea looked back… and forwards.

Georginio Wijnaldum was looking forward to the start of the Ligue 1 season.

Leicester were looking back to good Wembley memories ahead of their return.

And the Foxes fans were enjoying a day out in London.

Gary Lineker is a happy fox.

Liverpool’s players were enjoying showing off their table tennis skills.

With Mo Salah once again the hotshot.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic took a trip down memory lane.

Rugby Union

The PM backed the Lions.

