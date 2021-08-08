Robbie Neilson airs his frustration despite success at St Mirren

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has called for greater protection for attacking players after criticising St Mirren for their treatment of Gary Mackay-Steven.

Neilson was booked in Saturday’s 2-1 cinch Premiership win for complaining about Charles Dunne’s tackle on the winger midway through the second half of the Paisley contest.

He also believed Greg Kiltie should have been sent off in the first minute for his challenge on the same man.

Neilson said: “I don’t want to complain too much about it but there were a couple of challenges that were unacceptable.

“The one in the first minute he (Kiltie) elbows him (Mackay-Steven) in the face. The fourth official was five yards away and doesn’t give anything.

“In Scottish football your flair players are going to get smashed, that’s just what happens.

“In my opinion, I don’t like it. We were doing it 15 or 20 years ago but nowadays we shouldn’t be doing it.

“Gary’s technically a brilliant player and the only way that other teams can stop him is by trying to smash him.

“It happened a couple of times, including the one in which he gets injured and I got booked. But if that’s the way the referee wants to referee the game that’s up to him.”

Hearts’ goals came from Andy Halliday and Liam Boyce and Neilson praised the pair’s all-round contribution.

He added: “Liam did a great job. We started him up front and then moved him into number 10 and then into midfield before bringing him off.

“He’s very adaptable and no matter where you play him he takes the ball and picks up good pockets.

“I thought Andy also did well as we asked him to play the wing-back position and he’s been moved about a bit as well. It was a great finish and the position he took up was great.”

St Mirren got a goal back from Joe Shaughnessy before Kristian Dennis was sent off for a late swipe at Peter Haring.

His manager, Jim Goodwin, said: “It’s not ideal for Kristian as he’s going to miss two games.

“He’s a goalscorer who was frustrated not to start in this one, or last week. Curtis Main and Eamonn Brophy have developed a decent enough relationship in pre-season and in the League Cup, which is why they’ve been given the nod.

“But you want an impact from your subs. You want him to go on there and freshen things up, cause the opposition one or two problems. Unfortunately he wasn’t on the park long enough to do that.”