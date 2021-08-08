Sport In pictures – The battles, triumphs and celebrations of terrific Tokyo Olympics By Press Association August 8, 2021, 12:05 pm Great Britain’s Laura Muir reacts after crossing the line to win the silver medal in the women’s 1500m final (Martin Rickett/PA) Tokyo 2020 drew to a close on Sunday following an impressive medal-laden Games for Great Britain as they claimed 65 medals. Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the best images behind the fierce battles, triumphs and celebrations of this summer’s Olympics. Laura Kenny (right) surpassed Dutchwoman Leontien Zijlaard-Van Moorsel to become the most successful female cyclist in Olympic history as she took gold at a third consecutive Games (Danny Lawson/PA) Laura Kenny celebrates winning gold in the women’s Madison (Danny Lawson/PA) Jason Kenny celebrates after winning gold in the men’s keirin (Danny Lawson/PA) Charlotte Worthington claimed gold in the BMX freestyle (Marijan Murat/DPA/PA) Adam Peaty celebrates winning the men’s 100m breaststroke (Adam Davy/PA) Max Whitlock celebrates with his gold medal after winning the men’s pommel horse final (Mike Egerton/PA) Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown Jessica Learmonth and Jonathan Brownlee won gold in the triathlon mixed relay (Danny Lawson/PA) Lauren Price (left) claimed Great Britain’s final gold of the Games in the women’s middleweight (Adam Davy/PA) Simone Biles won her seventh Olympic medal with bronze on the beam after a mentally tough week (Mike Egerton/PA) Biles withdrew early in the women’s team final, citing a desire to protect her mental health but returned to finish third in the beam (Mike Egerton/PA) Great Britain’s Jessica Gadirova in action on the balance beam (Danny Lawson/PA) The match-winning moment Chelsie Giles defeated Switzerland’s Fabienne Kocher in the women’s -52kg judo to win Britain’s first medal of Tokyo Olympics with bronze (Danny Lawson/PA) Georgia Taylor-Brown (right) is congratulated by Great Britain team-mate Jessica Learmonth after finishing second to take the silver medal in the Women’s Triathlon at the Odaiba Marine Park on the fourth day (Danny Lawson/PA) Charlotte Dujardin won bronze in the Grand Prix Freestyle – Individual Final, on Gio, to become Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian with six medals, on the fifth day (Danny Lawson/pa) Charlotte Dujardin celebrates winning bronze in the Grand Prix Freestyle – Individual Final, on Gio, to become Great Britain’s most decorated female Olympian with six medals (Danny Lawson/PA) Tom Daley (left) and Matty Lee celebrate winning gold in the men’s synchronised 10m platform on day three (Adam Davy/PA) Alice Kinsella, Jennifer Gadirova, Jessica Gadirova and Amelie Morgan celebrate with their bronze medals after the women’s team final (Martin Rickett/PA) Joe Choong celebrates gold in the modern pentathlon (Adam Davy/PA) Galal Yafai (left) claimed gold in the men’s flyweight on day 15 (Mike Egerton/PA) Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy celebrate gold in the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay (Joe Giddens/PA) Great Britain’s Mallory Franklin won silver during the women’s C1 canoe slalom final at the Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre on the sixth day (Danny Lawson/PA) Laura Muir celebrates after winning the silver medal in the women’s 1500m (Martin Rickett/PA) Ireland’s Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan claimed gold in the lightweight men’s double sculls final A at Sea Forest Waterway on the sixth day (Danny Lawson/PA) Great Britain’s Emily Campbell celebrates taking silver during the +87kg weightlifting (Martin Rickett/PA) Sky Brown was crowned Great Britain’s youngest Olympic medallist after claiming bronze in the women’s skateboard park event (Adam Davy/PA) Action from the cycling BMX racing semi-finals at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on the seventh day (Danny Lawson/PA) The Olympic rings are reflected in the helmet of China’s Chao Xu during the track cycling at the Izu Velodrome on the 12th day (Danny Lawson/PA) New Zealand in the men’s team pursuit finals during the track cycling at the Izu Velodrome on the 12th day of the Tokyo Games (Danny Lawson/PA) Joint gold medalists Mutaz Barshim (right) of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi off Italy celebrate on the podium following the men’s high jump final (Francisco Seco/AP) Asha Philip, Daryll Neita, Dina Asher-Smith and Imani-Lara Lansiquot after winning the bronze medal in the women’s 4 x 100m relay (Martin Rickett/PA) Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake closes in on the line to clinch silver in the men’s 4 x 100m relay (Martin Rickett/PA) Italy’s Lamont Jacobs (right) wins the men’s 100 metres (Martin Rickett/PA) Katarina Johnson-Thompson appears dejected after failing the final attempt at 1.89m during the women’s heptathlon high jump (Martin Rickett/PA) Great Britain’s Matthew Walls celebrates gold in the men’s omnium points race 4/4 at Izu Velodrome on the 13th day (Danny Lawson/PA) The Summer Olympics will return in Paris in 2024 (Mike Egerton/PA) Already a subscriber? 