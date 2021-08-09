Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal to swoop for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 7:25 am
Kieran Trippier (left) and Edin Dzeko are linked with moves (Nick Potts/Tim Goode/PA)
Kieran Trippier (left) and Edin Dzeko are linked with moves (Nick Potts/Tim Goode/PA)

What the papers say

Arsenal are reportedly gearing up to swoop for Manchester United target Kieran Trippier. According to The Sun, the Gunners are readying an offer for the 30-year-old Atletico Madrid midfielder. Trippier is also high on United’s target list but the Red Devils are believed to be unwilling to meet Atletico’s £34million price tag.

The paper also reports that Inter Milan have locked in on Edin Dzeko as a replacement for Chelsea-bound striker Romelu Lukaku. A two-year deal is believed to be in the works for 35-year-old Dzeko, who is currently playing up front for Roma.

The Daily Mail says Porto, West Ham, Leeds and Norwich have all been linked with teenage Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho. The 18-year-old is viewed as a prodigy by Fulham bosses, but Carvalho turned down an extension offer ahead of the final year of his current deal.

Southampton have launched a loan move for Liverpool’s Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, according to The Sun. The 27-year-old former Saints midfielder was sold by Southampton 10 years ago, but the club believe they could give him an opportunity to relaunch his career after he only played 13 Premier League games last season.

The Daily Star reports Leeds are interested in Hertha Berlin midfielder Matheus Cunha and will look to make a quick move for the 22-year-old in order to get him settled for the bulk of the upcoming Premier League season.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Antoine Griezmann: Manchester United are preparing a bid for the Barcelona forward, reports Todofichajes.

Neto: The Daily Express says Barcelona have offered the goalkeeper to north London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal