Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

George Lapslie set for Mansfield return

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 12:51 pm
George Lapslie is set to play in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash between Mansfield and Preston (Mike Egerton/PA)
George Lapslie is set to play in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup clash between Mansfield and Preston (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough has hinted he will make changes for the Carabao Cup clash against Preston.

Clough confirmed that last year’s Player of the Season, George Lapslie, will play after recovering from a thigh problem.

However, the Stags will still be without injured duo Elliott Hewitt and Harry Charsley.

Debutant striker Oliver Hawkins scored his first goal for the club as Mansfield beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 in their opening Sky Bet League Two match and he could lead the line once again.

Preston will be without goalkeeper Declan Rudd as the club follow concussion protocols.

Rudd sustained a head injury challenging for the ball in North End’s 4-1 defeat to Hull on the first Saturday of the Championship season, with Daniel Iversen coming on to replace him between the sticks.

Scott Sinclair and Sean Maguire have returned to training and are available for selection after their self-isolation period ended.

The Lilywhites will be without midfielder Tom Bayliss, who is still isolating.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]