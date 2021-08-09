Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Louie Sibley and Ryan Allsop possible options for threadbare Derby in EFL Cup

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 1:31 pm
Louie Sibley could feature for Derby against Salford in the EFL Cup (Nigel French/PA)
Derby go into their EFL Cup clash against Salford low on numbers due to the combination of injuries and a transfer embargo.

Given his threadbare squad, Rams boss Wayne Rooney does not have much room to rotate players for Tuesday’s game.

Recent signing Ryan Allsop could get a run-out in goal while exciting teenager Louie Sibley is an option in midfield

Left-back Lee Buchanan remains a doubt with the injury that ruled him out of Derby’s Championship opener against Huddersfield at the weekend, while midfielders Jason Knight (ankle) and Krystian Bielik (knee) are out.

James Melhado will hope to make his debut for Salford.

The midfielder, a summer signing from non-league side Newcastle Town, was the only new arrival not to feature in the Ammies’ first game of the season against Leyton Orient.

Boss Gary Bowyer has other options should he wish to make changes to his starting line-up.

Experienced forward Ian Henderson could be dropped to the bench, with Bowyer potentially prioritising league action for the 36-year-old.

