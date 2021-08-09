Louie Sibley and Ryan Allsop possible options for threadbare Derby in EFL Cup

Derby go into their EFL Cup clash against Salford low on numbers due to the combination of injuries and a transfer embargo.

Given his threadbare squad, Rams boss Wayne Rooney does not have much room to rotate players for Tuesday’s game.

Recent signing Ryan Allsop could get a run-out in goal while exciting teenager Louie Sibley is an option in midfield

Left-back Lee Buchanan remains a doubt with the injury that ruled him out of Derby’s Championship opener against Huddersfield at the weekend, while midfielders Jason Knight (ankle) and Krystian Bielik (knee) are out.

James Melhado will hope to make his debut for Salford.

The midfielder, a summer signing from non-league side Newcastle Town, was the only new arrival not to feature in the Ammies’ first game of the season against Leyton Orient.

Boss Gary Bowyer has other options should he wish to make changes to his starting line-up.

Experienced forward Ian Henderson could be dropped to the bench, with Bowyer potentially prioritising league action for the 36-year-old.