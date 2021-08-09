Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Danilo Orsi eyeing Harrogate debut against Rochdale in League Cup

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 1:51 pm
Harrogate boss Simon Weaver will be looking for a repeat of Saturday's result (Mike Egerton/PA)
Danilo Orsi will hope to make his debut for Harrogate against Rochdale in the EFL Cup.

The forward, a summer signing from Maidenhead, was the only new arrival to miss out on Saturday as the Sulphurites began their League Two campaign with victory against Dale.

Boss Simon Weaver once more has a fully-fit squad as Harrogate prepare to host a Carabao Cup tie for the first time, having been drawn away at Tranmere last season following promotion to the Football League.

Lewis Page could make his full debut after a substitute appearance at the weekend, while Lloyd Kerry is also an option for Weaver.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has a few players with “knocks, bumps and bruises” following the opening game.

Abraham Odoh was forced off with what has been described as an impact injury and he looks set to miss out.

Eoghan O’Connell (Achilles) and Jimmy Keohane (shoulder) were absent on Saturday with pre-existing problems.

O’Connell could be involved on Tuesday night but the trip to Crawley at the weekend is also a possibility for his return.

