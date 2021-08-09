Lys Mousset an injury concern as Sheffield United host Carlisle in League Cup

Lys Mousset is an injury concern for Sheffield United as they prepare to host Carlisle in the EFL Cup.

The Frenchman was forced off early in the second half as the Blades began their Championship campaign with a home defeat to Birmingham.

Fellow strikers Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie both featured in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Bramall Lane, having been doubts beforehand. Both were introduced from the bench and will get more game time on Tuesday night.

Enda Stevens will miss out again after the defender suffered an injury over the summer.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech expects to have an unchanged squad.

Forward Zach Clough and goalkeeper Lukas Jensen could be handed their debuts after the summer signings were not involved in the goalless draw with Colchester at the weekend.

Gime Toure and Manasse Mampala did make it onto the pitch as substitutes and both will be hoping to make their full debuts for the Blues.

Jon Mellish is key for the Cumbrians after scoring 16 goals last season and Beech must decide whether the midfielder plays or is saved for the league campaign.