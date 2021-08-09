Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Lys Mousset an injury concern as Sheffield United host Carlisle in League Cup

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 2:39 pm
Lys Mousset is an injury doubt for Sheffield United (Nigel French/PA)
Lys Mousset is an injury doubt for Sheffield United (Nigel French/PA)

Lys Mousset is an injury concern for Sheffield United as they prepare to host Carlisle in the EFL Cup.

The Frenchman was forced off early in the second half as the Blades began their Championship campaign with a home defeat to Birmingham.

Fellow strikers Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie both featured in Saturday’s 1-0 loss at Bramall Lane, having been doubts beforehand. Both were introduced from the bench and will get more game time on Tuesday night.

Enda Stevens will miss out again after the defender suffered an injury over the summer.

Carlisle boss Chris Beech expects to have an unchanged squad.

Forward Zach Clough and goalkeeper Lukas Jensen could be handed their debuts after the summer signings were not involved in the goalless draw with Colchester at the weekend.

Gime Toure and Manasse Mampala did make it onto the pitch as substitutes and both will be hoping to make their full debuts for the Blues.

Jon Mellish is key for the Cumbrians after scoring 16 goals last season and Beech must decide whether the midfielder plays or is saved for the league campaign.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]