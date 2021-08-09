Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Joey Barton to mix up his Bristol Rovers line-up for Cheltenham clash

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 2:57 pm
Bristol Rovers defender Alfie Kilgour could return to action against Cheltenham in the Carabao Cup (Richard Sellers/PA)
Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will use the depth of his squad for the Carabao Cup first-round clash with Cheltenham.

Barton has signalled his intention to involve those players who did not feature in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Mansfield, during which skipper Paul Coutts was sent off.

Strikers Brett Pitman (ankle) and Aaron Collins (thigh) are unlikely to be involved and defender Trevor Clarke (groin) is out, while Sam Nicholson, Sam Finley and Alex Rodman will play in a training game on Tuesday afternoon as they step up their respective bids for match fitness.

However, defender Alfie Kilgour is expected to return to contention following his recovery from a non-Covid-related virus.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff, a former team-mate of Barton’s at Burnley, has indicated he will make changes following Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at Crewe.

Duff included only a single debutant – goalkeeper Owen Evans – in his team at the weekend, with nine of the starting line-up having been involved in the 4-1 League Two championship-winning victory over Harrogate on the final day of last season.

Defender Ben Tozer, who played every minute of that campaign, was an unused substitute after a Covid-19 lay-off and like striker George Lloyd, who came off the bench on Saturday with 10 minutes remaining, will hope to be involved at the Memorial Stadium.

Wolves midfielder Taylor Perry and Leicester counterpart Callum Wright, who are both on loan at the Jonny-Rocks Stadium, could be handed first competitive appearances for the club.

