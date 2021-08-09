Reading boss Veljko Paunovic set to make changes against Swansea

Reading are expected to make a number of changes for their Carabao Cup first-round clash with Swansea.

The Royals were hit by a coronavirus outbreak during a pre-season training camp in Scotland and manager Veljko Paunovic admits his squad are still playing catch-up in terms of match fitness.

Youngsters Femi Azeez and Ethan Bristow made their first league starts for Reading in their 3-2 Sky Bet Championship defeat to Stoke on Saturday, while Paunovic only named five substitutes for the match after a transfer embargo limited the club’s ability to recruit new faces.

The duo could be involved again and are likely to be joined by some of their Under-23 team-mates in the matchday squad.

Swansea boss Russell Martin is set to hand a debut to Dutch striker Joel Piroe.

Piroe, who arrived from PSV in July, was left out of the squad for the Swans’ Championship opener against Blackburn, but Martin says the 22-year-old will be involved at the Madejski Stadium.

Korey Smith will be assessed after being forced off just short of the hour mark at Ewood Park, while new signing Liam Walsh will be missing again with a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season.

Connor Roberts – injured on Wales duty at Euro 2020 – is another absentee, while Ben Hamer and Ryan Manning are following coronavirus protocols and Jay Fulton is suspended.