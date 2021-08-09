Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Toto Nsiala set to miss Ipswich’s cup clash with Newport

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 3:59 pm
Ipswich defender Toto Nsiala is a doubt for the Carabao Cup tie against Newport (Joe Giddens/PA)
Ipswich centre-back Toto Nsiala is unlikely to feature in the Carabao Cup clash with Newport after being forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury at the weekend.

That means either Janoi Donacien, who replaced him on Saturday, or Corrie Ndaba are likely to start.

Former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards joined on Monday but is not eligible to play as he was not signed in time, while defender George Edmundson and midfielder Jon Nolan (calf) are currently injured.

However, Sone Aluko, who was not one of the eight debutants to feature in Saturday’s draw with Morecambe as he missed the deadline, is set to be in the squad while on-loan Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry, an unused substitute 24 hours after his arrival, could also make his first appearance.

Newport’s Matty Dolan is doubtful after going off in the first half of the weekend win at Oldham.

Striker Courtney Baker-Richardson missed that game with injury but could be set to return.

Despite that, the club’s top scorer for the last four seasons, Padraig Amond, was not included in the matchday squad for that game but may make a return for the cup tie.

Midfielder Courtney Senior is a long-term absentee after an anterior cruciate ligament injury during pre-season.

