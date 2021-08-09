Toto Nsiala set to miss Ipswich’s cup clash with Newport

Ipswich centre-back Toto Nsiala is unlikely to feature in the Carabao Cup clash with Newport after being forced off with what appeared to be a hamstring injury at the weekend.

That means either Janoi Donacien, who replaced him on Saturday, or Corrie Ndaba are likely to start.

Former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards joined on Monday but is not eligible to play as he was not signed in time, while defender George Edmundson and midfielder Jon Nolan (calf) are currently injured.

However, Sone Aluko, who was not one of the eight debutants to feature in Saturday’s draw with Morecambe as he missed the deadline, is set to be in the squad while on-loan Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry, an unused substitute 24 hours after his arrival, could also make his first appearance.

Newport’s Matty Dolan is doubtful after going off in the first half of the weekend win at Oldham.

Striker Courtney Baker-Richardson missed that game with injury but could be set to return.

Despite that, the club’s top scorer for the last four seasons, Padraig Amond, was not included in the matchday squad for that game but may make a return for the cup tie.

Midfielder Courtney Senior is a long-term absentee after an anterior cruciate ligament injury during pre-season.