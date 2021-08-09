Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sam Surridge set for Stoke start

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 4:19 pm
Sam Surridge (left) made a goalscoring start to his Stoke career (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Summer signing Sam Surridge could make his full debut when Stoke host Fleetwood in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Surridge scored the winning goal after coming off the bench in Saturday’s opening league win over Reading.

Defender Josh Tymon is set to miss out after suffering a concussion in the game at the weekend.

Forward Tyrese Campbell remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

Fleetwood boss Simon Grayson is likely to take a further look at some of his new signings.

Brad Halliday, Tom Clarke, Max Clark and Callum Morton all made their full debuts in the loss to Portsmouth on Saturday and will again be in contention.

Anthony Pilkington and Ryan Edmondson made their first appearances from the bench and will be pushing for starts, while another new face, Darnell Johnson, will hope to feature after being an unused substitute.

Grayson may also want the likes of inexperienced pair Shayden Morris and Ged Garner to get more minutes.

