Ollie Rathbone could make full Rotherham debut against Accrington

Ollie Rathbone could make his first start for Rotherham in the Carabao Cup first-round tie against Accrington on Tuesday night.

The midfielder, a recent signing from Rochdale, came off the bench in the Millers’ 2-0 victory over Plymouth on Saturday.

Rotherham will have former Accrington loan players Dan Barlaser, Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith in their squad for the game.

Shane Ferguson, Josh Chapman, Hakeem Odoffin and Rarmani Edmonds-Green will also be aiming to make their full debuts for Paul Warne’s side.

John Coleman will be looking for a reaction from his players following Accrington’s 2-1 defeat to Wycombe at the weekend.

The Stanley boss admitted there are a couple of knocks in the camp so will assess his squad and maybe give some younger players an opportunity.

New signings Jack Nolan and Tommy Leigh were both on the bench on Saturday and could be in line to make their debuts at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

Stanley captain Seamus Conneely is sidelined with a calf injury sustained during pre-season.