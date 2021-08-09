Barrow to assess Matt Platt ahead of Scunthorpe clash

Barrow will assess Matt Platt ahead of their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Scunthorpe.

The defender was forced off at half-time of the Bluebirds’ opening game of the season against Stevenage after the recurrence of a back injury.

New striker signing Offrande Zanzala is nearing a return following a hamstring problem but Tuesday’s match is likely to come too soon.

Tom Beadling (knee) is expected to remain sidelined along with Mike Jones (Achilles), while James Jones is working his way back to full fitness.

Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox has two injury problems to contend with following his side’s 3-1 opening-day defeat to Swindon.

Goalkeeper Tom Billson was forced off at half-time at the weekend and has returned to parent side Coventry to be assessed by their medical team.

Forward Tyrone O’Neill was also replaced after coming off with a knee injury and the club are awaiting the results of his scan.

Cox has no other injury problems, with the rest of the squad taking part in a light training session on Monday.