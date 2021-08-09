Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Barrow to assess Matt Platt ahead of Scunthorpe clash

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 4:35 pm
Barrow will assess Matthew Platt ahead of their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Scunthorpe (Mike Egerton/PA)
Barrow will assess Matthew Platt ahead of their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Scunthorpe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Barrow will assess Matt Platt ahead of their Carabao Cup first-round tie against Scunthorpe.

The defender was forced off at half-time of the Bluebirds’ opening game of the season against Stevenage after the recurrence of a back injury.

New striker signing Offrande Zanzala is nearing a return following a hamstring problem but Tuesday’s match is likely to come too soon.

Tom Beadling (knee) is expected to remain sidelined along with Mike Jones (Achilles), while James Jones is working his way back to full fitness.

Scunthorpe manager Neil Cox has two injury problems to contend with following his side’s 3-1 opening-day defeat to Swindon.

Goalkeeper Tom Billson was forced off at half-time at the weekend and has returned to parent side Coventry to be assessed by their medical team.

Forward Tyrone O’Neill was also replaced after coming off with a knee injury and the club are awaiting the results of his scan.

Cox has no other injury problems, with the rest of the squad taking part in a light training session on Monday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal