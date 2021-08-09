Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Forest Green’s Opi Edwards set to miss Bristol City reunion

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 4:46 pm
Forest Green defender Opi Edwards is likely to miss a reunion with former side Bristol City because of injury (Steven Paston/PA)
Opi Edwards’ hamstring problem is likely to keep him out of Forest Green’s Carabao Cup tie against his former club Bristol City.

Fellow defender Baily Cargill and forward Josh March are also unlikely to be fit to face the Sky Bet Championship side but manager Rob Edwards is hopeful some of that injured trio could be ready by the weekend.

Sadou Diallo, a summer arrival from Accrington, could make his debut having been an unused substitute for the weekend win over Sutton.

Fellow midfielder Elliott Whitehouse remains absent with a knee injury.

Bristol midfielder Callum O’Dowda is unlikely to feature because of a shin problem which forced him off after just 13 minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

City boss Nigel Pearson plans to make significant changes and that could see Tomas Kalas, Nahki Wells and Taylor Moore feature.

Hungarian international midfielder Adam Nagy was omitted from the squad at the weekend after asking to leave but he could still feature.

Forward Antoine Semenyo and Robbie Cundy are both still recovering from knee operations.

