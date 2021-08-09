Forest Green’s Opi Edwards set to miss Bristol City reunion

Opi Edwards’ hamstring problem is likely to keep him out of Forest Green’s Carabao Cup tie against his former club Bristol City.

Fellow defender Baily Cargill and forward Josh March are also unlikely to be fit to face the Sky Bet Championship side but manager Rob Edwards is hopeful some of that injured trio could be ready by the weekend.

Sadou Diallo, a summer arrival from Accrington, could make his debut having been an unused substitute for the weekend win over Sutton.

Fellow midfielder Elliott Whitehouse remains absent with a knee injury.

Bristol midfielder Callum O’Dowda is unlikely to feature because of a shin problem which forced him off after just 13 minutes of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Blackpool.

City boss Nigel Pearson plans to make significant changes and that could see Tomas Kalas, Nahki Wells and Taylor Moore feature.

Hungarian international midfielder Adam Nagy was omitted from the squad at the weekend after asking to leave but he could still feature.

Forward Antoine Semenyo and Robbie Cundy are both still recovering from knee operations.