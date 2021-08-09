Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Brilliant day will live with me forever – Celtic hat-trick hero Kyogo Furuhashi

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 4:51 pm
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi netted a home-debut hat-trick (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi admitted it was a joy to entertain the Celtic fans and play the kind of football he loves after netting a hat-trick on his home debut.

The Japan international added to the goal he scored against Jablonec on his first start as Celtic thrashed Dundee 6-0 on Sunday and gave 24,500 supporters a glimpse of the style of play demanded by new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The recent arrival from Vissel Kobe told the official Celtic website: “I had a really brilliant day and was a real joy to play my first match at Celtic Park in front of our fans.

“It was my first real experience of our great stadium and it will live with me forever.

“Football is about supporters and about us as players trying to make our fans happy. It is why we play the game and we all enjoyed doing that.

“I would like to thank the fans for supporting me and the rest of the boys so well. Even though the stadium was not quite full yet, there was a phenomenal atmosphere and we could tell that our fans were happy to be back supporting the club.

“I can see why people say it is one of the best stadiums in the world and one of the best atmospheres in football, and I can’t wait to feel it again when all our fans are back and the stadium is full.”

The 26-year-old, who had another three good chances to score, added: “It was really for nice for me to score three goals but, more importantly, it was great for the whole team to get such a great result and have such a good performance in our first home match in front of the fans.

“We scored some really good team goals too and we worked well together and played the kind of football I love.

“It seems as if everything has happened so quickly in the past few weeks, but it was just such a good feeling to be out there at Celtic Park. It is an amazing arena to play football in and it was great fun for me.”

