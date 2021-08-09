Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
Declan John to miss Bolton’s clash with Barnsley

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 4:59 pm
Bolton’s Declan John has picked up an injury (Tim Markland/PA)
Bolton are without defender Declan John for the visit of Barnsley in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The 26-year-old suffered a knock in the closing stages of Saturday’s 3-3 draw with MK Dons in Sky Bet League One.

Summer signing Will Aimson is not yet ready to feature due to a groin injury.

Manager Ian Evatt has indicated that Kieran Lee and Ricardo Santos are likely to come into his starting line-up after being on the bench at the weekend.

Markus Schopp is looking for his first win as Barnsley manager after a draw at Cardiff at the weekend.

The Austrian has said he is likely to make a number of changes for the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium.

Obbi Oulare, Aaron Leya Iseka, Devante Cole and Herbie Kane, who were not involved at the weekend, could all come into contention.

Defender Mads Andersen remains on the sidelines with a knee injury.

