Tuesday, August 10th 2021
Sport

Glenn Middleton says decision to return to St Johnstone was ‘easy one to make’

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 5:15 pm
Glenn Middleton is back with St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Glenn Middleton revealed it was an easy choice to return to St Johnstone and vowed he would get better as the weeks go by.

The Rangers winger completed a second loan transfer to Saints on Friday and featured in Sunday’s 1-1 cinch Premiership draw with Motherwell.

Middleton had other options but was keen to return to Perth after winning the Scottish Cup last season.

The 21-year-old told Saints TV: “The respect I feel I have with the manager and coaching staff and especially the players, I remember it from the first time, they were all brilliant with me when I came to the club and made we feel so welcome.

“So when I had the choice to come back, it was an easy one to make.”

Middleton impressed against Motherwell but feels there is a lot more to come.

“I made a few good chances and maybe should have put one away myself when I cut in, but overall I am pleased with how I did and hopefully I can really kick on now,” he said.

“I still don’t feel that it’s anywhere close to what I can do. I back myself to do quite a lot on the pitch, so hopefully as the weeks go on, I can start reaching that level again.”

