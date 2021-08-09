Oldham hoping for boost ahead of Carabao Cup clash with Tranmere

Oldham are hoping to have more players available for their Carabao Cup clash against Tranmere.

Due to Covid-19 protocols and self-isolation, the Latics were without some of their first-team players in their League Two opening-day fixture against Newport, which they lost 1-0.

Oldham made several signings on Saturday, including goalkeeper Danny Rogers, midfielders Ousseynou Cisse and Jamie Bowden plus striker Jacob Blyth.

They were put straight into the side, and could play their second game against Rovers.

Tranmere will be without suspended midfielder Chris Merrie.

Merrie was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Tyrese Shade during their 1-0 win against Walsall in their League Two season opener.

Callum McManaman looks to be the dangerman for Tranmere after scoring the only goal in Saturday’s game.

Rovers will be without club captain Scott Davies, who is still out of action with an Achilles injury.