Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Callum Elder a fitness concern for Hull ahead of Wigan clash

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 5:25 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 6:23 pm
Callum Elder has been troubled by an ankle problem (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Callum Elder is facing a battle to be fit for Hull’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Wigan at MKM Stadium.

Elder missed the win over Preston on Saturday with an ankle injury and will be assessed ahead of the visit of the Latics.

New signings Di’Shon Bernard, Andy Cannon and Matt Smith were all named on the bench at Deepdale and will hope to be involved.

Randell Williams, Thomas Meyer, Ryan Longman, and Sean McLoughlin missed Saturday’s opener due to contracting coronavirus and remain doubtful.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson will have Newcastle defender Kell Watts available after the 21-year-old signed on loan.

Striker Stephen Humphrys was introduced from the bench in the defeat at Sunderland and may get a chance from the start as Richardson looks to rotate his squad.

Midfielder Jordan Cousins also came on against the Black Cats but was an injury doubt ahead of the game so may be managed more carefully.

Defender Tom Pearce and forward Gwion Edwards were also concerns ahead of the game and may be rested from a second game in four days.

