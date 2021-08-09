Oliver Norburn and Aaron Pierre could miss out for Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury may be without Oliver Norburn and Aaron Pierre for the Carabao Cup first-round clash with Lincoln on Tuesday night.

Manager Steve Cotterill believes the pair are behind on fitness compared to the rest of the squad and Norburn has also been linked with a move away from the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

New signing Luke Leahy started on the left side of defence and was one of six out of seven new signings to start on Saturday.

Striker Tom Bloxham missed out with a slight illness but could return against the Imps.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton is ready to make several changes to his side for Tuesday’s game.

Lewis Montsma and new arrivals Teddy Bishop and Hakeeb Adelakun were only fit enough for the bench in their 1-1 draw against Gillingham as they continue to build up their fitness.

Those three could be selected while Max Sanders, James Jones and Remy Longdon may get a chance.

Appleton has confirmed that he will be rotate his squad to get some minutes into those that need them.