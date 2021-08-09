Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Oliver Norburn and Aaron Pierre could miss out for Shrewsbury

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 5:27 pm
Steve Cotterill will be hoping for a better result after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Burton (Nick Potts/PA)
Steve Cotterill will be hoping for a better result after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Burton (Nick Potts/PA)

Shrewsbury may be without Oliver Norburn and Aaron Pierre for the Carabao Cup first-round clash with Lincoln on Tuesday night.

Manager Steve Cotterill believes the pair are behind on fitness compared to the rest of the squad and Norburn has also been linked with a move away from the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

New signing Luke Leahy started on the left side of defence and was one of six out of seven new signings to start on Saturday.

Striker Tom Bloxham missed out with a slight illness but could return against the Imps.

Lincoln boss Michael Appleton is ready to make several changes to his side for Tuesday’s game.

Lewis Montsma and new arrivals Teddy Bishop and Hakeeb Adelakun were only fit enough for the bench in their 1-1 draw against Gillingham as they continue to build up their fitness.

Those three could be selected while Max Sanders, James Jones and Remy Longdon may get a chance.

Appleton has confirmed that he will be rotate his squad to get some minutes into those that need them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]