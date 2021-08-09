Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Millwall waiting on Jake Cooper for Portsmouth cup tie

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 5:37 pm
Jake Cooper (with the ball) missed Millwall’s 1-1 draw at QPR due to a back problem (John Walton/PA).
Millwall defender Jake Cooper is a doubt for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Portsmouth at the Den.

Cooper missed the 1-1 Championship draw at QPR on Saturday due to a back problem and was set to undergo a late fitness test ahead of the cup tie.

Forward Mason Bennett remains sidelined by the ankle injury he sustained in the pre-season match at Ipswich on July 31.

Otherwise, boss Gary Rowett appears to have a fully-fit squad to select from.

It remains to be seen whether there is any involvement for Portsmouth midfielder Shaun Williams against his old club.

Williams, who joined Pompey during the summer following the expiry of his contract with Millwall, was withdrawn from the starting XI for Saturday’s 1-0 League One win at Fleetwood prior to kick-off with a stiff back.

Boss Danny Cowley has said Williams has made “good progress” since then, but added: “He’s obviously very keen to appear against his former club, but there is a bigger picture for us to look at. There’s a decision to make because we’ve got a very important league game on Saturday (against Crewe) and a small squad at the moment.”

Paul Downing (hamstring) and Ellis Harrison have returned to training, but Jayden Reid (knee) and Liam Vincent (shin) remain unavailable.

