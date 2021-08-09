Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
Sport

Rory Holden faces late check as Walsall boss Matt Taylor seeks first win

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 5:39 pm
Rory Holden is an injury doubt for Walsall (Nick Potts/PA)
Rory Holden is an injury doubt for Walsall (Nick Potts/PA)

Matt Taylor is looking for his first win as Walsall manager as his side host Doncaster in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Taylor did not risk Rory Holden in Saturday’s loss at Tranmere due to an injury suffered in pre-season and the playmaker will again be checked.

Midfielder Alfie Bates, an unused substitute at the weekend after overcoming a knock, will hope for some minutes.

Defender Rollin Menayesse could make his debut after remaining on the bench at Prenton Park.

Richie Wellens, also seeking his first win, will consider the make-up of his Doncaster side after handing out 10 debuts in the defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

He remains without three key players due to injury.

Last season’s top goalscorer Fejiri Okenabirhie is still out with a long-term Achilles problem.

Wingers Jon Taylor and Jordy Hiwula are not yet ready to return from ankle issues.

