Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Cavendish’s hotel room and Hales’ misfortune – Monday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 6:13 pm
Mark Cavendish and Alex Hales (Ian West/Tim Goode/PA)
Mark Cavendish and Alex Hales (Ian West/Tim Goode/PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 9.

Olympics

Max Whitlock looked back on the Games with honour.

Bronze medallist Bianca Walkden was thankful.

Frazer Clarke toasted “the best four weeks ever”.

Leah Wilkinson and the GB women’s hockey team celebrated bronze.

While the men put out some inspiring messages.

Lord Coe was feeling honoured after the Tokyo Games drew to a close on Sunday.

Matthew Pinsent was feeling bereft.

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse enjoyed his trip to Tokyo – heading home with a gold and bronze!

Football

Dani Alves paid tribute to Lionel Messi.

Jadon Sancho trained with his new club.

Jesse Lingard felt better after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mohamed Salah was back at Anfield.

James Milner was going again.

Monday motivation from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dele Alli is ready for the season to start.

Manchester United and Ajax turned the clock back.

Cycling

Mark Cavendish wasn’t feeling optimistic about his latest digs.

Cricket

Alex Hales issued a fitness update after his misfortune on Sunday night.

Sam Billings and Tim Bresnan basked in Hales’ misfortune.

England’s players reflected on the first Test against India.

Virat Kohli worked hard in the gym.

Tennis

Gael Monfils had a trick up his sleeve.

Simona Halep was happy to be in Canada.

MMA

Date night for Conor McGregor.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal