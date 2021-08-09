Cavendish’s hotel room and Hales’ misfortune – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Olympics

Max Whitlock looked back on the Games with honour.

The Olympics have now finished #Tokyo2020 Congratulations to all and of course a huge thanks to everyone for the support in an Olympics like no other. Always a huge honour to represent @TeamGB 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/oj6DrUFFSx — Max Whitlock MBE (@maxwhitlock1) August 8, 2021

Bronze medallist Bianca Walkden was thankful.

Tokyo it was a pleasure 🇯🇵@teamgb 65 medals in the bag 🙌🏽🥇🥈🥉 One team 🇬🇧 https://t.co/gdHmmQUSzl — Bianca Walkden TKD (@BiancaW_tkd) August 8, 2021

Frazer Clarke toasted “the best four weeks ever”.

Sat in the airport waiting to fly home … I can’t believe it’s over , it’s been worth the wait the best 4 weeks ever … a bronze for me a gold my brother @galal_yafai the team did fantastic … I’m abit overwhelmed it’s just hit me harder than jalolov … — Frazer Clarke (@BigFrazeBoxer) August 8, 2021

Leah Wilkinson and the GB women’s hockey team celebrated bronze.

While the men put out some inspiring messages.

Beautiful & powerful words from our men's squad 🙏 A special group, we were so proud watching them out in Tokyo 💙 pic.twitter.com/2O3u44lWrH — Great Britain Hockey (@GBHockey) August 9, 2021

Lord Coe was feeling honoured after the Tokyo Games drew to a close on Sunday.

Such an honour to present the Olympic Gold Medal to this outstanding athlete at last night’s ⁦@Tokyo2020⁩ Closing Ceremony. Few athletes really transcend sport in the way ⁦@EliudKipchoge⁩ does. Couldn’t be more delighted 👏🥇#athletics pic.twitter.com/F9S1XhclVQ — Seb Coe (@sebcoe) August 9, 2021

Matthew Pinsent was feeling bereft.

Up early and looking for the Olympics. 😥 https://t.co/yEbqysJNvT pic.twitter.com/zY0SpTomMk — Matthew Pinsent (@matthewcpinsent) August 9, 2021

Canadian sprinter Andre De Grasse enjoyed his trip to Tokyo – heading home with a gold and bronze!

Just like that after a extra year wait the Tokyo Olympic experience is over. Thank you everyone for all the love and support! pic.twitter.com/xkKCBhH7fX — Andre De Grasse (@De6rasse) August 9, 2021

Football

Dani Alves paid tribute to Lionel Messi.

Jadon Sancho trained with his new club.

Jesse Lingard felt better after testing positive for Covid-19.

Mohamed Salah was back at Anfield.

James Milner was going again.

Great to be back at Anfield with the fans 🙌 🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/fuMKdRqx59 — James Milner (@JamesMilner) August 8, 2021

Monday motivation from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Dele Alli is ready for the season to start.

Manchester United and Ajax turned the clock back.

Jaap Stam made it 𝘀𝗶𝘅 🙌 Our Dutch defensive rock made his United debut 2️⃣3️⃣ years ago today 🦾#MUFC #GoalOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/1Bwu8WGADK — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2021

Cycling

Mark Cavendish wasn’t feeling optimistic about his latest digs.

Rooming with @Theflyingmullet this week in Tour of Denmark. Looks like it’s going to be a cosy start then 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eKVsgCKbi7 — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) August 8, 2021

Cricket

Alex Hales issued a fitness update after his misfortune on Sunday night.

Thoughts and prayers with @AlexHales1 groin region this morning 😬 pic.twitter.com/GX9NV3MWrq — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) August 9, 2021

Appreciate all the messages of concern after last night.. 🥜 It’s great to know that my well-being was at the forefront of everyone’s thoughts and that no one found it funny in the slightest!Unfortunately it’s worst-case scenario today with minimal swelling and maximal pain 😢 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) August 9, 2021

Sam Billings and Tim Bresnan basked in Hales’ misfortune.

Haven’t ever laughed like that on a cricket field! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/EgTlhbaaNh — Sam Billings (@sambillings) August 8, 2021

Sport hurts. Just ask @AlexHales1 I must admit I had a little giggle. 😂😂🤣🤣 https://t.co/vfRC5gSRZI — Tim Bresnan (@timbresnan) August 9, 2021

England’s players reflected on the first Test against India.

Great test to start the series, onto lords on Thursday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/myj2iI0mwp — Sam Curran (@CurranSM) August 9, 2021

Virat Kohli worked hard in the gym.

Tennis

Gael Monfils had a trick up his sleeve.

Simona Halep was happy to be in Canada.

Smile if you’re happy to be in Montreal 🙋🏻‍♀️@OBNmontreal pic.twitter.com/QyC5oTiSjJ — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) August 9, 2021

MMA

Date night for Conor McGregor.