Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Jordan Tunnicliffe missing for Crawley against Gillingham

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 6:31 pm
Crawley Town’s George Francomb returns from suspension for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup clash with Gillingham. (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Crawley will be without Jordan Tunnicliffe for the Carabao Cup first-round clash with Gillingham on Tuesday.

Tunnicliffe was forced off in the first half against Hartlepool on Saturday and will not be available to face the Gills.

Midfielder George Francomb will be back in contention, however, having served a one-match ban for his red card in the final game of last season.

John Yems will want a better performance from his side after bemoaning the display in the loss to Pools.

Gillingham could welcome back Ryan Jackson and Robbie McKenzie.

Manager Steve Evans was hopeful of having the pair available for the League One opener at home to Lincoln on Saturday but neither were ready in time.

Kyle Dempsey came through a fitness test to play the whole of the 1-1 draw but could be rested this time out.

Alex MacDonald was not passed fit in time for that contest but could yet play some part on Tuesday.

