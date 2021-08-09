Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport

Harrogate postpone next three fixtures after Covid-19 outbreak

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 7:00 pm
Harrogate’s next three games are being rescheduled after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club (Nigel French/PA)
League Two Harrogate have had their next three fixtures postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club, the English Football League has announced.

The league trips to Crawley on Saturday and Orient on August 17 will be rescheduled at the club’s request as a result of players either having tested positive or self-isolating as close contacts.

However, league bosses are awaiting proposals from the Yorkshire side over Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Rochdale, which under the rules would have to be forfeited if it cannot be re-arranged before the next round.

An EFL statement said: “Harrogate Town’s next three fixtures will not take place as scheduled due to positive cases of COVID-19 being identified within the club’s squad.

“It means a number of individuals are unable to play or train due to either a positive test or the requirement to self-isolate in line with Government and EFL guidance.

“Following discussions with the club, the league has agreed to Harrogate’s request to rearrange the league fixtures with all parties now to mutually find alternative dates which will confirmed in due course.

“In respect of rescheduling the Carabao Cup game, the league will consider any proposal put forward by the club as under the rules, if a fixture is not able to be re-arranged ahead of the following round, then a club would have to forfeit the tie.”

