Tuesday, August 10th 2021
Sport

Peterborough without Jack Marriott, Siriki Dembele and Jack Taylor for cup tie

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 7:19 pm
Jack Marriott re-joined Peterborough over the summer after leaving Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Jack Marriott re-joined Peterborough over the summer after leaving Derby (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Peterborough will again be without Jack Marriott, Siriki Dembele and Jack Taylor for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup first-round clash with Plymouth at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Forwards Marriott (groin) and Dembele (Achilles) and midfielder Taylor (hamstring) were all absent when Posh began their Championship campaign with a 3-0 loss at Luton on Saturday.

Boss Darren Ferguson has said he expects the trio to be fit for next Saturday’s home match against Derby.

Ferguson has also indicated there will be some freshening up of his starting XI on Tuesday. Jonson Clarke-Harris, who played for the full duration against Luton, is unlikely to be involved as he continues his comeback from a calf injury.

League One Plymouth will be unable to call upon midfielder Ryan Broom for the tie.

Broom is unavailable as he cannot play against his parent club, having signed on a season-long loan from Peterborough last month.

Defender James Bolton is another who will be missing from the Argyle matchday squad.

He remains out of action due to an ankle injury, looking set to be out until October.

