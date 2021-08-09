Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Andy Robertson reveals scan on ankle injury shows ‘nothing too serious’

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 7:35 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 8:15 pm
Liverpool’s Andy Robertson will miss the start of the Premier League season with an ankle injury (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists his injury is “nothing too major” but ankle ligament damage will rule him out of the Premier League opener at Norwich.

The Scotland international had to be helped off the pitch in Sunday’s friendly with Athletic Bilbao and further assessment has revealed a problem which will prevent his involvement this weekend.

“Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later.”

His injury makes it increasingly likely Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just six Premier League minutes in his maiden campaign for the Reds last season, will make his first league start at Carrow Road.

