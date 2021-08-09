Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

United States forward Josh Sargent joins Norwich from Werder Bremen

By Press Association
August 9, 2021, 9:05 pm
Josh Sargent has joined Norwich (Nick Potts/PA)
Josh Sargent has joined Norwich (Nick Potts/PA)

Norwich have announced the signing of United States forward Josh Sargent from Werder Bremen for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who scored 15 goals in 83 games for the German side, has linked up with the Canaries on a four-year deal.

Sargent told Norwich’s website: “I’ve always wanted to play in the Premier League, so it’s a very exciting opportunity for me.

“I heard it’s a good group of guys and I talked with the head coach already and I really like what they’re trying to do here.

“I like to think my main position is a number nine, but I am also very versatile. No matter where I play, everyone can expect that I will give my all, my 100 per cent and hopefully score some goals.”

Sargent is reunited with former team-mate Milot Rashica at Carrow Road, with the midfielder also joining Norwich from Bremen this summer.

Head coach Daniel Farke said: “We’re really happy to have Josh with us. He’s at a young age with lots of potential. There was a lot of interest in him, so we must pay many compliments to (sporting director) Stuart Webber for getting this deal done.

“Josh has a lot of experience in the top level in the Bundesliga in Germany and has been there with many goals and assists. He has also scored goals for his national team.

“He’s a very good striking option for us but is someone who can also play on the wing. He has pace and is also good with his head. We know he is always there with a big workload and has a fantastic character.

“We know we have to be a bit more creative in the transfer market. We think we have a player in Josh who can contribute and develop into a top goalscorer on Premier League level. We see his potential and are delighted to have him with us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal