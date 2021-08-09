Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou ready for ‘pretty special’ full-house atmosphere

Ange Postecoglou got a “massive buzz” out of the Celtic Park atmosphere on Sunday and cannot wait to experience a full house.

The Celtic manager and his players took the acclaim of a 24,500 crowd after thrashing Dundee 6-0 on Sunday.

The dominant manner of the performance gave supporters hope for the season, especially on the back of Rangers’ shock defeat by Dundee United the previous day.

Now Postecoglou is looking for the fans to come out in numbers for Thursday’s Europa League third qualifying round second leg against Jablonec after capacity limits were eased.

The Australian said of the fans’ welcome: “It was a massive buzz. How could it not be? Right from the moment the buses arrived.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to has told me it’s going to be pretty special, and I’m talking about people who have experienced some pretty unique atmospheres.

“I can see why. Every week we’ve been getting more and more in and it’s got louder and louder. The energy they bring is brilliant.

“A full house? I can’t wait.”

Celtic’s attacking play blew Dundee apart but bigger challenges than the top-flight newcomers lie ahead, and Postecoglou knows they cannot assume they have turned the corner.

“Look, I didn’t buy into it too much in the first couple of weeks, when things were not going that well,” he said. “I’m not getting carried away now. We’ve still got a long way to go.

“We have to play this kind of football on a consistent basis. We’re not going to win 6-0 every week. It might be 1-0, but we want to show that level of intent in every game.

“We’ve done that in previous games, but only for certain parts. In both Midtjylland games, the Hearts game, and again last midweek, we did it in bits.

“For us to be the team I want us to be we need to do it consistently for 90 minutes and over a series of games. We’re nowhere near it yet.

“Thursday night is part of that. European football is very important to us. We’ve got ourselves in to a good position and there’s going to be a packed house here.

“I can’t wait to feel the atmosphere and I’m sure the players are looking forward to it. It’s a good opportunity for us to keep the momentum going.”