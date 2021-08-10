Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Southampton sign teenage striker Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 9:25 am
Armando Broja is joining Southampton on loan for the 2021/22 campaign (Adam Davy/PA)
Armando Broja is joining Southampton on loan for the 2021/22 campaign (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton have signed striker Armando Broja on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old, who signed a five-year contract with the European champions this summer, will help fill the void left by Danny Ings and will spend the entire 2021/22 campaign at St Mary’s.

Saints sold Ings to Aston Villa last week and have also agreed a fee for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong as they try and replace the England international’s goals.

Broja spent last season on loan at Dutch side Vitesse, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances as they finished fourth in the Eredivisie, and is highly rated at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: “Armando is a very talented player who we were impressed by last season.

“He is young, but he comes now with a full season of experience in senior football with a good team, and he brings a lot of qualities that can help us.

“He is a strong, quick player with a good instinct and this makes him a good fit for the way we like to play.

“I know how highly regarded he is by Chelsea, and I think this will be a good place for him to continue his own development as well.”

Broja is the second player to make the switch from Chelsea to St Mary’s this summer, following Tino Livramento’s permanent move.

The Albania international is happy to get the chance of more experience at the top level.

Broja said: “I feel very happy. I was really excited to join Southampton. It’s obviously a very good Premier League club.

“They’ve got a good history and they play in the best league in the world, so it’s amazing for a young player to experience it, be in and around a Premier League team, and learn and develop from the older players, the staff and everyone here. It’s a very good opportunity.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal