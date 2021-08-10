Swansea swoop for Ipswich midfielder Flynn Downes

Swansea have signed midfielder Flynn Downes from Ipswich, the Championship club have announced.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The deal comes too late for Downes to be eligible for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Reading but he could make his Swans debut in Saturday’s Championship clash against Sheffield United.

Downes, an Ipswich youth product, is the Welsh club’s fifth signing of the summer after Kyle Joseph, Liam Walsh, Joel Piroe and Jamie Paterson.

He made his first-team debut on the opening day of the 2017-18 campaign and became a regular the following season after a loan spell at Luton. He made 25 appearances for the League One side last term after missing part of the season with a knee injury.