Shayne Lavery pushing for a start as Blackpool host Middlesbrough in EFL Cup

Blackpool striker Shayne Lavery will be pushing for a place in the starting XI for his side’s Carabao Cup tie against Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old joined the Seasiders in the summer and came off the bench to score an equaliser in the their Championship opener against Bristol City.

Kenny Dougall and Kevin Stewart are making progress from their respective knee and ankle injuries and there is a chance the latter could be in contention for the Boro game.

Daniel Gretarsson, Matty Virtue, Demetri Mitchell and Gary Madine are still out of action for the hosts as they recover from injury.

It is expected that new signing Martin Payero will make his Middlesbrough debut at Bloomfield Road.

The midfielder was an unused substitute as Boro drew 1-1 with Fulham at the weekend after featuring for Argentina’s Olympics squad at Tokyo 2020.

Visiting boss Neil Warnock could use the game as a chance to experiment with his side.

Marcus Tavernier and Isaiah Jones could feature after an impressive impact coming off the bench during the Fulham game, with Jones providing the assist for Marc Bola’s equaliser.