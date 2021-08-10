Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
Sport

Bill Kenwright hails ‘momentous day’ as Everton break ground on new stadium

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 11:03 am
Everton have formally broken ground on their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock (Everton FC/PA)
Everton chairman Bill Kenwright hailed a “momentous day” after the club formally broke ground on their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The club took over the site on the banks of the Mersey at the end of July to begin preparatory works and now an official ceremony – involving an Everton-branded excavator – has taken place to mark the start of the three-year build proper.

“This is a momentous day. One that we have all been waiting for,” said Kenwright.

“Now that the work has commenced we can all watch our magnificent home as it comes to life.

“In a few years’ time we will, of course, be bidding the fondest farewell imaginable to our cherished home at Goodison Park.

“That sad day will be made easier because we know we are going to an astonishing new stadium that will bring our fans and their children – and their children’s children – the kind of joy throughout the next century that we have all shared in Liverpool 4 (Goodison’s postcode).”

The £500million 52,888-capacity stadium is expected to provide a £1.3billion boost to the local economy and create more than 15,000 jobs for local people.

