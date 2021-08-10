Lucas Akins likely to continue up front for Burton’s cup tie against Oxford

Lucas Akins could again get the nod up front for Burton’s Carabao Cup tie against Oxford.

Akins started for the Brewers during their League One opener at Shrewsbury, which they won 1-0 on Saturday, with the club’s forward options having been hindered by injuries over the summer.

Forward Kane Hemmings is out of action after suffering a hamstring problem during a pre-season game against Newcastle.

And new signing Louis Moult will miss up to five months with ankle damage.

Steve Seddon will be looking to cement his place in Oxford’s defence after an impressive debut against Cambridge at the weekend where he got on the scoresheet in a 1-1 draw.

Seddon’s fellow debutants from that game could also feature.

Jordan Thorniley started alongside Seddon at the back, while Billy Bodin featured from the bench.

Nathan Holland could return to the side after missing the season opener due to having to self-isolate.