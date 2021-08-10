Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021
Forest boss Chris Hughton hoping for fitness boost ahead of Bradford clash

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 4:46 pm
Loic Mbe Soh was forced off before half-time against Coventry with a groin issue (Simon Galloway/PA)
Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton will be hoping for some positive news on the fitness front as they look to bounce back from their agonising late defeat to Coventry when they take on Bradford in the Carabao Cup.

Forest’s final two pre-season fixtures were disrupted by Covid-19 and striker Lewis Grabban was forced to miss Sunday’s Championship opener at Coventry due to self-isolation.

Nuno Da Costa (groin) and Joe Worrall (calf) were also absent while Loic Mbe Soh (groin) was forced off before half-time at the Coventry Building Society Arena, where Hughton’s men went down to a stoppage-time winner.

Tobias Figueiredo could feature against Bradford, having come off the bench to replace Mbe Soh at the weekend after being ruled out of pre-season due to a calf injury.

Bradford manager Derek Adams revealed that 19-year-old Finn Cousin-Dawson will feature for Bradford at right-back.

Forward Lee Angol came close to scoring in the Bantams’ 0-0 draw against Exeter, and will be hoping that his good form sees him feature against Forest.

Midfielder Yann Songo’o is expected to miss out with a knee injury that kept him out of three pre-season games and the Exeter clash.

Caolan Lavery is another doubt for the Bantams. The striker did not travel to Devon over the weekend as he looks to build up fitness after signing earlier this month.

