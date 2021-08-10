Forest boss Chris Hughton hoping for fitness boost ahead of Bradford clash

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton will be hoping for some positive news on the fitness front as they look to bounce back from their agonising late defeat to Coventry when they take on Bradford in the Carabao Cup.

Forest’s final two pre-season fixtures were disrupted by Covid-19 and striker Lewis Grabban was forced to miss Sunday’s Championship opener at Coventry due to self-isolation.

Nuno Da Costa (groin) and Joe Worrall (calf) were also absent while Loic Mbe Soh (groin) was forced off before half-time at the Coventry Building Society Arena, where Hughton’s men went down to a stoppage-time winner.

Tobias Figueiredo could feature against Bradford, having come off the bench to replace Mbe Soh at the weekend after being ruled out of pre-season due to a calf injury.

Bradford manager Derek Adams revealed that 19-year-old Finn Cousin-Dawson will feature for Bradford at right-back.

Forward Lee Angol came close to scoring in the Bantams’ 0-0 draw against Exeter, and will be hoping that his good form sees him feature against Forest.

Midfielder Yann Songo’o is expected to miss out with a knee injury that kept him out of three pre-season games and the Exeter clash.

Caolan Lavery is another doubt for the Bantams. The striker did not travel to Devon over the weekend as he looks to build up fitness after signing earlier this month.