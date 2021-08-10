Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Ange Postecoglou wants his Celtic players to work hard as well as entertain

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 6:05 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 7:31 pm
Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is looking to please Hoops fans (Jane Barlow/PA)
Ange Postecoglou stressed the importance of industry as much as inspiration to Celtic fans in the wake of Kyogo Furuhashi combining both to score a hat-trick against Dundee on Sunday.

On his Parkhead debut, the Japan international added to the goal he scored against Jablonec on his first start as Celtic hammered Dundee 6-0 in the cinch Premiership.

Postecoglou told his players how critical it is to repay the Hoops supporters who invest so much into their club.

The former Australia boss told Celtic TV: “It is important not just for him (Furuhashi), I said it to the players, that is the expectation of our fans.

“Of course they love the goals, they love the exciting things but they want to know you are putting in a shift because they do on a daily basis.

“They spend their hard-earned on getting a season ticket to see them play, they want to see the people representing them put in a shift as well.

“I knew Kyogo has that anyway, he works hard but for me that was the most pleasing thing, that all the players bought into that.

“They are willing to do the hard work and show the supporters that they are going to give everything until the final minute.

“We could have maybe relaxed in the last 10-15 minutes but even after we scored the sixth we had the chance to score another one and I think that is important that the players understand that that is what the fans want to see.”

Postecoglou is pleased with the form of right-back Anthony Ralston, who scored his second goal of the season against Dundee, who has been proving doubters wrong with recent performances.

He said: “He has bought into how we want to play. Anyone who knows how I want my teams to play, I am fairly demanding of players, particularly in certain positions where they are used to doing things a different way.

“It takes a lot to buy into that but to be fair to Anthony from the first training session he has been really keen to understand the role and how I want him to play and I think he has done exceptionally well, not just from an individual perspective but how he helps the team.

“I think he is enjoying himself which also makes a massive difference and I have been really pleased with his progress.”

