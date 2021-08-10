Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Beckhams combine and Roy Keane’s favourite superhero – Tuesday’s sporting social

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 6:29 pm
David Beckham and Roy Keane (PA)
David Beckham and Roy Keane (PA)

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 10.

Football

Scoring like her dad, dancing like her mum!

Marcus Rashford was feeling good after surgery.

Who could PSG be introducing?

Roy Keane loves the Hulk.

Keane brought up his half-century.

Thiago was happy to be back at Anfield.

Carly Telford remembered Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’.

Southampton remembered Markus Liebherr.

Bojan’s next stop will be Japan.

Cricket

Joe Root was gearing up for Lord’s.

Kevin Pietersen lamented the August weather.

Tennis

Caroline Wozniacki took in Monaco.

Rowing

Helen Glover and family had breakfast with a view.

Triathlon

A double Olympic medallist made the most of being back from Tokyo early.

Taekwondo

Olympic tattoo time.

Boxing

Welcome home, Ben Whittaker!

Hockey

Sam Quek was expecting big things from her Olympic Breakfast presenting colleague.

NFL

But Dan Walker is the second member of the NFL Show team to take on Strictly.

