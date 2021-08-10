Callum Ainley’s volley earns 10-man Crewe victory at Hartlepool

Ten-man Crewe dug out a 1-0 win at Hartlepool in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Callum Ainley’s thumping volley proved decisive in Pools’ first game in the competition since 2016 after four seasons in the National League.

The Railwaymen were a man down after only 13 minutes as Billy Sass-Davies was shown a red card by referee Thomas Bramall when he pulled Tyler Burey after the Hartlepool attacker was in on goal.

Pools’ Jamie Sterry went closest in the first half with a low volley from 20 yards, while visiting boss David Artell was shown a yellow card for speaking out of turn shortly before the break.

It took only five second-half minutes for the deadlock to be broken.

Debutant goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell saved brilliantly from Owen Dale, but Ainley was on hand to smash home.

Hartlepool went close to a leveller after 75 minutes when Matty Daly’s shot was deflected wide and some organised and stout defending amid plenty of Pools pressure saw Crewe home.