Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Colby Bishop the difference as Accrington win at Rotherham

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 9:43 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 10:35 pm
Accrington Stanley’s Colby Bishop hit the winner (PA)
Accrington Stanley’s Colby Bishop hit the winner (PA)

Accrington’s Colby Bishop struck a late winner to see off League One rivals Rotherham United 2-1 in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The visitors deservedly led at the break thanks to hitman Dion Charles, but Kieran Sadlier levelled the scores with a long-range free-kick before Bishop’s winner four minutes from time.

Cameron Burgess came close to breaking the deadlock for Accrington but his towering header was cleared on the line by Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

Joe Pritchard should have given the visitors the lead but he dragged wide when one-on-one.

They got a deserved opener on 38 minutes with Charles holding off the challenge of Joe Mattock before firing smartly into the bottom corner.

Rotherham needed to up their tempo in the second and made a bright start with Freddie Ladapo forcing Toby Savin into a save with an instinctive strike.

The leveller came in stunning style on 76 minutes with Sadlier firing into the top corner with a curling 25-yard free-kick.

Joshua Kayode should have sent Rotherham through but he could not get enough on a close-range header.

He was made to pay as Accrington got the decisive goal on 86 minutes with Bishop nodding in after Viktor Johansson palmed Pritchard’s shot straight into the air.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]