Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Loanee Timmy Abraham earns Newport Carabao Cup win at Ipswich

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 9:51 pm
Timmy Abraham sent Newport through (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Timmy Abraham sent Newport through (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Timmy Abraham’s early goal sent Newport through to the second round of the Carabao Cup after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Ipswich at Portman Road.

The League One Tractor Boys were dominant for much of the match but failed to find the net as Abraham’s fourth-minute goal was enough to see the fourth-tier Exiles through.

The cup tie enjoyed a lively start and Ipswich went close to opening the scoring in the third minute when Armando Dobra’s shot hit the outside of a post.

But the visitors went ahead when Finn Azaz’s low cross from the left was cleverly flicked in by Fulham loanee Abraham from close range.

Dobra then stung the hands of Newport goalkeeper Nick Townsend before Macauley Bonne’s header went into the turf and over as the Tractor Boys searched for an equaliser.

The hosts continued to probe and struck the woodwork again in the 31st minute after Sone Aluko’s corner fell back to Bonne from a tight-angle.

Ipswich did finally have the ball in the net in the 51st minute after Cameron Humphrey’s deft cross was headed home by Bonne but the referee’s assistant flagged for offside.

Dobra brought a full-stretch save from Townsend in the 63rd minute before Town substitute Kayden Jackson’s header was cleared off the line nine minutes later.

But despite all the home pressure, Newport hung on to their lead to claim victory.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal