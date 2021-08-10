Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Dimitri Sea sends Scunthorpe crashing to cup defeat

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 9:52 pm
Mark Cooper secured his first win as Barrow boss (Simon Galloway/PA)
Mark Cooper secured his first win as Barrow boss (Simon Galloway/PA)

Youngster Dimitri Sea’s second-half stunner fired Barrow into the second round of the EFL Cup for the first time since 1969 with a 1-0 win over Scunthorpe at Holker Street.

And with victory Mark Cooper picked up his first win since taking charge of the Bluebirds following an opening-day defeat at Stevenage in Sky Bet League Two.

The hosts squandered numerous first-half chances, with the returning Jamie Devitt forcing Rory Watson into a good save before Mark Ellis struck wide.

At the other end, Harry Bunn left Paul Farman stranded with a powerful strike.

Ryan Loft was kept out by the hosts’ keeper after doing well to find space to shoot, before Farman pulled off a great save to tip Myles Hippolyte’s effort past a post.

But Barrow took the lead five minutes into the second half as Ellis flicked on a long throw for 20-year-old Sea to slam an overhead kick into the roof of the net.

Watson kept the visitors in the game as he tipped debutant Offrande Zanzala’s strike over the crossbar.

But Cox’s charges failed to grab an equaliser as they crashed out at the first hurdle.

