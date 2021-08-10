Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Marcel Oakley’s debut strike edges Birmingham past Colchester

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 9:57 pm
Birmingham edged past Colchester (Jacob King/PA)
Much-changed Birmingham squeezed through to the Carabao Cup second round after debutant Marcel Oakley’s late goal downed a spirited Colchester 1-0 at St Andrew’s.

Oakley’s deflected shot in the 76th minute finally saw off the League Two side as crowds returned to St. Andrew’s for the first time since March 7, 2020.

But there was little to cheer for the home fans – whose side showed 11 changes from Saturday’s 1-0 win at Sheffield United – before 18-year-old right back Oakley struck.

Colchester created chances through Sylvester Jasper, who ran through only to poke the ball wide with goalkeeper Connal Trueman to beat.

Jasper’s curling free kick from out wide then hit the stanchion behind the goal.

Nineteen-year-old forward Jasper, making his full debut on loan from Fulham, let fly with a low angled shot but it sailed wide.

Oakley’s strike came out of the blue. The teenager cut inside onto a pass before rifling a fierce shot into the far corner of the net off Tom Eastman.

Substitute Riley McGree’s shot on the turn had goalkeeper Shamal George scrambling wide then captain George Friend crashed a towering header wide for Blues.

Cameron Coxe side-footed against the bar and Charlie Lakin cleared off the line as Colchester threatened in time added on.

