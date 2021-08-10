Dimi Mitov the hero as Cambridge advance on penalties

Dimi Mitov saved two penalties as Cambridge beat Swindon 3-1 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw in the EFL Cup.

Mitov denied Jack Payne and Harry McKirdy before Rob Hunt fired over after Cambridge had scored all three of their spot kicks.

Opportunities were hard to come by but Swindon did create two strong chances in the first half. On 27 minutes Harry Parsons ran to the byline and pulled the ball back to Tyreece Simpson, who fired powerfully over from near the penalty spot.

Twelve minutes before half time Parsons found himself in space outside the box but scooped his shot well over.

Sam Smith fired wide on the turn and George Williams headed Ben Worman’s corner well wide as Cambridge struggled to create chances.

The biggest opening of the game came within two minutes of the restart as Adam May conceded possession in a dangerous position to allow McKirdy to run through on goal for Swindon, only for Mitov to come out and block the shot well.

Cambridge’s own best opportunity was on 65 minutes when Williams crossed from the right and Harvey Knibbs was only able to head wide at the near post before the tie went to penalties.