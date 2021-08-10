David Artell pleased with 10-man Crewe’s ‘professional away performance’

Crewe boss David Artell cut a proud figure after his 10-man side secured a 1-0 Carabao Cup win at Hartlepool.

While critical of the decision to send off defender Billy Sass-Davies after 13 minutes, Artell was delighted with the composure of his side.

A firm volley from close range in the 50th minute by Callum Ainley proved the difference as the visitors stood firm defensively against a busy home side.

“I’m pleased to be through. It was a professional away performance in testing circumstances,” said Artell.

“When you lose a man so early in the game, you are up against it no matter if you think it was the right decision or wrong decision – well it was the wrong decision.

“I can’t remember them having a chance, that’s how well we played. Yes, they put crosses in our box, but that doesn’t equate to chances in my book and that showed our mental resolve.

“They deserve a huge amount of credit and a performance that was reflective of the shirt.”

Of the red card, which came after Sass-Davies was robbed in possession by Tyler Burey, Artell said: “The linesman said at half-time he saw a pull on Billy – so why didn’t he give it? The linesman ducked out of a decision for me and the referee couldn’t get the card out quick enough.

“You have to buy the first foul. Officials keep telling me it matters to them, but I disagree.”

Pools were playing in the competition for the first time since 2016 after spending four years in the National League, and boss Dave Challinor said: “I’m disappointed with, not our performance as such, but this reemphasises where we need to improve and get better.

“I felt we were a little toothless at one end of the pitch and conceded from one of their few attacks.

“We know where we are at and we have to challenge teams more in the final third. They started bright and you could tell the difference in levels in sharpness and intensity.”

He added: “The red card puts the ball in our court to break them down.

“We moved the ball too slowly in the first half and then we gave them a chance to score from a poor turnover. They dropped everyone back and were difficult to break down. We did put some good balls in but didn’t have the desire or understanding to get an equaliser.

“Yes, it’s a red card, but it’s only a red card because the referee doesn’t see the first foul. It happened to us last season and we suffered for it. We were the right side of one tonight and didn’t take the opportunity, which we have let go by.”