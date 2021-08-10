Gillingham win dramatic shoot-out after thriller against Crawley

Much-changed Gillingham advanced to the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 10-9 victory in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after the thrilling contest ended 2-2 at the Broadfield Stadium.

Frenchman Ludwig Francillette was the only player to miss from the spot as the Gills were pushed all the way by their League Two opponents.

Crawley made six changes including giving a debut to keeper Blondy Nna Noukeu and the on-loan Stoke man was beaten after only three minutes in controversial circumstances.

Nna Noukeu felt he was fouled by Gerald Sithole before the youngster poked the ball in following a cross from Olly Lee.

New signing Mustapha Carayol, one of six changes made by Gills boss Steve Evans, almost created a second seven minutes later when his low cross was just missed by Sithole arriving late at the far post.

Crawley midfielder Tyler Frost twice fired into the side setting before the break and Tony Craig also had a goal-bound header tipped over by recalled keeper Aaron Chapman.

The Reds deservedly levelled 11 minutes after the interval when Frost found Will Ferry and his short pass was tapped in at close range by Sam Ashford.

Chapman produced fine saves to deny Ashford and Ferry before boss Evans was sent to the stands for protesting following a foul on Sithole by Francillette, who was booked.

Daniel Phillips thought he had won it for Gills with a volley in the fifth minute of stoppage time but Archie Davies stunned the visitors by firing home to make it 2-2 with the last kick of the match to take it to penalties.