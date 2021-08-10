Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wigan knock out Hull on penalties in Carabao Cup first round

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 10:10 pm
Jordan Cousins scores the winning penalty kick (Richard Sellers/PA)
Wigan caused a minor upset at Hull by progressing to the second round of the Carabao Cup following a penalty shootout victory.

Manchester United loan signing Di’Shon Bernard missed the key spot-kick when he fired over the crossbar, allowing Jordan Cousins to score the winning penalty to earn League One Wigan a deserved victory.

With the game having ended 1-1 after normal time, the Latics prevailed 8-7 on spot-kicks and can look forward to the next round following a solid performance against the Championship side.

Leam Richardson’s men were the better side for long periods and should have scored after 28 minutes when Will Keane headed wide Jordan Jones’ free-kick from an inviting central position.

The visitors deservedly went in front five minutes after the restart after Stephen Humphrys tidily followed up his initial header, which had been parried by goalkeeper Nathan Baxter.

Hull were jolted into action and equalised five minutes later through Keane Lewis-Potter’s first-time finish with his right foot.

The hosts enjoyed more possession thereafter, but they lacked enterprise and could not kick on in normal time.

And though chances were at a premium, former Hull forward Keane again wasted a simple chance when he headed another fine Jones cross on to the base of the left post.

With neither side able to break through – and with the shootout poised at 7-7 – Cousins had the final word from the spot.

