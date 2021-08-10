Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Head coach sees Russell Martin sees Swansea side secure first win at Reading

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 10:12 pm
Russell Martin enjoyed his first win as Swansea boss (PA)
Russell Martin enjoyed his first win as Swansea boss (PA)

New Swansea head coach Russell Martin secured his first victory at the second time of asking when his side defeated a youthful Reading outfit 3-0 in the Carabao Cup first round.

City went ahead in the 16th minute of a low-key first period when defender Joel Latibeaudiere nodded in powerfully.

Swansea continued their dominance after the break, with Ben Cabango heading in a second goal on the hour mark and Joel Piroe slotting in a third late on.

City lost their opening Championship outing 2-1 at Blackburn on Saturday and Martin made only six changes to his starting XI.

They dominated the first half, with Yan Dhanda curling over the left-wing corner that allowed Latibeaudiere to head home unchallenged at the far post.

Reading offered little going forward and, after goalkeeper Luke Southwood had saved superbly from Piroe, City moved 2-0 ahead.

Matt Grimes’ corner caused panic in the home area and Cabango stooped to nod in from close range.

Swansea then cruised to victory, with Piroe’s calm finish from the edge of the area in the 83rd minute settling it.

Reading, who had used their three substitutes, were forced to play the last 20 minutes with 10 men after left-back Nelson Abbey went off injured.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal