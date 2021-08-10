Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021
Sport

Paul Osew guides Wimbledon into second round

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 10:17 pm
Paul Osew (PA)
Paul Osew (PA)

Paul Osew hit the winner as AFC Wimbledon booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 win at south London neighbours Charlton.

Both teams were much changed from their respective games at the weekend.

The home side had the better opening spell, forcing two corners, although they failed to fashion out much in the way of clear-cut chances.

Wimbledon took the lead on 25 minutes with the first real chance of the game, when Osew slotted home a cross from debutant Henry Lawrence.

The goal lifted the away side, and Ethan Chislett saw his shot on 29 minutes cleared off the line by Jacob Roddy.

Charlton pressed hard for an equaliser after the break, and Josh Davison broke through the visitor back line on 56 minutes – only for goalkeeper Nik Tzanev to get his fingertips to the shot.

Dapo Mebude curled wide for Wimbledon just before the hour mark, before the Watford loanee was subbed by Ayoub Assal on 64 minutes.

Needing a response, Charlton put on Jayden Stockley and former Wimbledon player George Dobson on 68 minutes.

With seven minutes of injury time added, the home side pressed for the equaliser, but the visitors saw the game out.

