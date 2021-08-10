Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Forest Green beat Bristol City on penalties after last-gasp equaliser

By Press Association
August 10, 2021, 10:26 pm
Lewis Thomas helped Forest Green to victory (PA)
Lewis Thomas was Forest Green’s penalty shootout hero as the League Two side stunned Championship Bristol City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Regan Hendry equalised for the hosts deep into stoppage time as the game went to spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw.

And with Rovers leading 6-5, Thomas dived the right way to keep out Cameron Pring’s kick.

Two goals from striker Saikou Janneh on his first start for City had looked like taking the visitors through before Hendry’s late equaliser.

Rovers skipper Jamille Matt handed the hosts the lead after just 12 minutes, starting and then finishing a delightful passing move with a thumping shot into the roof of the net.

City equalised after 40 minutes when Nahki Wells won the ball on the right and picked out the unmarked Janneh who powered his shot past keeper Thomas.

City keeper Max O’Leary was called on to pull off a point-blank save early in the second half to deny Ebou Adams before Janneh netted again in the 67th minute with a curling 18-yard effort.

Hendry’s equaliser came in the sixth and final minute of added on time before Rovers took the spoils in the shootout.

